Flower Mound resident dies after car goes into pond

An elderly man died on Christmas Eve after his vehicle went into a pond, according to the Flower Mound Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, FMPD responded to a single-car accident in the 11800 block of Denton Creek Boulevard, located in Canyon Falls, according to a FMPD spokesman. The Flower Mound Fire Department, Denton County ESD No. 1 and a Grapevine Fire Department dive team also responded to the scene, according to a FMFD spokesman.

Police said Wednesday that the man was an 80-year-old Flower Mound resident, but did not release any other information about the accident, which is still under investigation. The man’s identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Wednesday morning.