Midnight too late? Celebrate the New Year with Countdown to Noon in Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village is again hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve event for those who want to celebrate the countdown to 12 o’clock, without having to stay up late.

Countdown to Noon is a kid-friendly event featuring face painting, games, a stilt walker, deejay and more activities for families, according to a Shops news release. The event will take place at the Shops’ Central Park, 1701 Shoal Creek, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The main event, of course, is the countdown to 12 o’clock, including a balloon drop and the chance to win prizes and treats from Learning Express.