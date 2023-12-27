Double Oak Police Beat

Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

10/22-Welfare Concern/300-Blk Thornhill Circle-Caller wanted welfare check on mother. Mother was ok.

10/26-Welfare Concern/Cross Timbers Dr/Waketon Rd-elderly male walking and shaking and yelled at the caller as he passed by.

10/27-Meet Complainant/100-Blk Brown Cliff Ct-Complainant lost dog, someone found dog, dog returned to owner.

10/28-Vehicle Complaint/100-Blk Double Oaks Dr-cars blocking the road.

10/28-Criminal Mischief/100-Blk Forest Oak Ct-Coserv damaged fence. Coserv agreed to fix damages.

10/29-Disturbance/300-Blk E Carruth Lane-No emergency, complainant upset that siblings won’t let him sleep.

10/31-Meet Complainant/100-Blk McMakin Rd-son, who is in prison, wanted mother to help him out financially.

11/1-Animal Complaint/Greenbriar Ln & Lake Trail-dog owner in neighboring town lets dog walk without a leash. Wanted enforcement action.

11/1-Auto Theft/200-Blk Whispering Oak Dr-caller wanted to report that her brother-in-law took her car without her permission. While the officer was on scene, the BIL brought the car back.

11/4-Traffic Accident/Motorist Assist/100-Blk Kings Rd-Amazon driver misjudged driveway and got the vehicle stuck. No damage to property or car. A tow truck came out and pulled the vehicle out.

11/4-Suspicious Activity/300-Blk Thornhill Circle-Car parked in neighbors’ driveway. The person was feeding the cat and left the car door open. All was good.

11/4-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Tanglewood Lane-House was toilet papered.

11/4-Suspicious Activity/E Carruth Lane-caller at hospital and was delusional advising people were following him and were at his house. Caller called back advising someone was breaking into his home. No one was found.

11/6-Welfare Concern/Tanglewood Ln/Cross Timbers Dr-caller thought homeless male was hunched over a fence. Turns out it was a male with a landscaping company. All was good.

11/8-Motorist Assist/7700-Blk Justin Rd-Driver stopped abruptly and put his hazards on in the middle of Justin Rd to fix his Bluetooth. The driver gave attitude to officer and didn’t know how it was a danger.

11/9-Courtesy Escort/300-Blk Waketon Rd- bus driver didn’t stop at kiddo’s residence. Officer gave the kiddo a ride to school.

11/9-Theft/400-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller’s gun was stolen.

11/9-Follow up/500-Blk Cross Timbers Dr- stolen vehicle recovered.

11/12-Traffic Accident/100-Blk Lake Trail Dr-Delivery driver hit the caller’s house.

