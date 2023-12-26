Marcus student creates winning logo for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza event

A sophomore from Marcus High School has created the winning logo for the 2024 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.

Peyton Phillips’ winning logo was unveiled last week at the Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features an oversized paint brush laying down a multi-color band with ColorPalooza spelled out in cursive. Peyton said the inspiration for her design came from her favorite childhood television show, Happily Ever After, because the show always used different colors and there was never a part of the show that was bland.

Peyton learned about the logo contest from her photography teacher, Eric Champion. While her main focus of study is photography, she says she came up with the design by thinking about what visual art looks like to her and a paintbrush came to mind. Her logo will be used on all advertisements for ColorPalooza and will be used on event merchandise, according to the city.

After graduation, Peyton plans to attend college with a focus on business. By winning the student logo contest, Peyton also receives a one-time $1,000 college scholarship.

ColorPalooza, the annual outdoor festival, will be held on April 27, 2024, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., in historic Old Town Lewisville. Admission to the festival will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge. The festival features a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, marvel at and create colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly.