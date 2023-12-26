Tuesday, December 26, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Marcus student creates winning logo for Lewisville’s ColorPalooza event

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Peyton Phillips and her winning ColorPalooza logo design, photo courtesy of the city of Lewisville.

A sophomore from Marcus High School has created the winning logo for the 2024 ColorPalooza: A Celebration of Spring festival.

Peyton Phillips’ winning logo was unveiled last week at the Lewisville City Council meeting, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville. The logo features an oversized paint brush laying down a multi-color band with ColorPalooza spelled out in cursive. Peyton said the inspiration for her design came from her favorite childhood television show, Happily Ever After, because the show always used different colors and there was never a part of the show that was bland.

Peyton learned about the logo contest from her photography teacher, Eric Champion. While her main focus of study is photography, she says she came up with the design by thinking about what visual art looks like to her and a paintbrush came to mind. Her logo will be used on all advertisements for ColorPalooza and will be used on event merchandise, according to the city.

After graduation, Peyton plans to attend college with a focus on business. By winning the student logo contest, Peyton also receives a one-time $1,000 college scholarship.

ColorPalooza, the annual outdoor festival, will be held on April 27, 2024, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., in historic Old Town Lewisville. Admission to the festival will be free, although some activities might carry a nominal charge. The festival features a wide variety of exhibits and interactive events with a “spring feel” for the whole family. Visitors will get to show off their artistic abilities, watch skilled artists create one-of-a-kind artwork, marvel at and create colorful sidewalk chalk art, and learn how to better care for the Earth and make their homes more environmentally friendly.

Previous article
Flower Mound FD puts out several fires over holiday weekend
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.