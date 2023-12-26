Flower Mound FD puts out several fires over holiday weekend

The Flower Mound Fire Department had a busy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The department responded to 46 calls for service over those two days, including assisting Denton County ESD No. 1 early Sunday morning with a 58-vehicle fire at a Northlake-area auction lot.

Among other notable calls was a structure fire in the 5300 block of Meadow Chase Lane late Sunday morning. The fire was contained to the home’s chimney area, and no injuries were reported, according to Brandon Barth, a FMFD spokesman.

At 8:16 a.m. on Christmas, FMFD responded to a fire alarm in the 1900 block of Bayshore Drive, where firefighters saw smoke upon arrival. No one was at home at the time. The fire response was escalated to a two-alarm fire due to the size of the home, Barth said, and Denton County ESD No. 1 and Lewisville Fire Department personnel assisted. The fire was determined to have originated from an outdoor cooking area and spread to the home. One firefighter sustained a minor injury at the scene and was treated and released. The house had some structural damage from the fire and a lot of water damage, too.

Not included in those 46 calls, FMFD responded to another fire just after midnight Tuesday in the 3200 block of Mission Ridge Drive. The residents evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, Barth said. The fire originated in the attic, and the family was displaced due to the damage from the fire.