Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Walker posthumously awarded Flower Mound Outstanding Citizen of the Year

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Mary Kay Walker

During last week’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the town’s 2023 Outstanding Citizen of the Year – awarded posthumously to Mary Kay Walker.

“Mary Kay gave generously of her time and talents for the betterment of this community she called home and loved so much,” the town said in a statement. “She served on the Town’s Transportation Commission, Parks Board, and All Together Flower Mound Commission. She was a member of the Youth and Family Counseling Board and was treasurer for her HOA. Mary Kay was instrumental in developing a volunteer program at the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, and her servant heart expanded to organizations such as the Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, United Way, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, and her church.”

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Walker “was tireless in promoting the health and wellbeing of senior citizens,” and she was a founding member and president of the Seniors In Motion Auxiliary. Since its inception in 2019, the SIM Auxiliary has organized many successful fundraisers, resulting in over $100,000 donated to the Flower Mound Senior Center, according to the town.

“For her extraordinary achievements and service to our community, Town Council was honored to recognize her,” the town said in a statement. “Her husband, Al Walker, and two daughters, Karen and Robin, were in attendance to accept the award.”

To learn more about the Outstanding Citizen Award, visit www.flower-mound.com/outstandingcitizen.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

