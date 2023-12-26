Flower Mound offering free Christmas tree recycling

The town of Flower Mound is offering free Christmas tree recycling for residents over the next couple weeks.

Beginning Tuesday, through Jan. 7, you can drop your tree off at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, to be mulched. Flower Mound Parks and Recreation will be recycling trees each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a town news release. Trees must not be flocked, and all nails and decorations must be removed. Lumber and trash will not accepted. Residents who would like to keep some of the mulch should bring their own containers for transportation.

You can also dispose of your tree by putting it at the curb on your regular trash day for Republic Services to collect. Make sure to double check the tree for any ornaments before you put it out.