Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
12

Here are some recent calls for service reported by the Bartonville Police Department:

September 1 – Reporting party stated somebody was beating on door early in the morning and putting a ladder on the side of their house. Officers arrived and found it to be a roofing company.

September 5 – Caller reported a vehicle swerving and almost striking other vehicles. Officers located the suspect vehicle and the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

September 14 – Reporting party stated a vehicle drove to them and took a photo of their license plate. Officer spoke with reporting party and was unable to locate the other vehicle.

September 15 – Officer stopped a vehicle for no license plates. A small amount of narcotics were seized and the driver was cited and released.

September 18 – Victim stated that they walked outside of their residence and found their back license plate was stolen off their vehicle. Report was generated.

September 19 – Victim’s passenger window of their vehicle was broken out and their purse was stolen. Report was generated.

September 20 – Reporting party stated they fired an employee and the employee was refusing to leave the establishment. Officers responded and parties were separated.

October 5 – An elderly woman had her wallet stolen from her shopping cart while she was at Kroger. An officer responded and took an offense report for further investigation.

October 10 – An officer conducted a traffic stop on McMakin Road on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop the driver of the vehicle was arrested for felony warrants from Lewisville PD. Upon further investigation, a small amount of narcotics was located in the vehicle.

October 10 – Numerous mail packages were found in the ditch on Bridle Bit Road. Most of them had been opened and left behind. A report for mail theft was taken.

October 12 – An officer responded to Kroger for a theft that had occurred a few days prior. Approximately $10,000 was taken in merchandise from the store. An offense report was generated.

October 18 – A caller reported a road rage incident on FM 407 where a subject had pulled a gun on the caller. Officers responded and an offense report was generated.

October 18 – An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Frenchtown Road. Upon further investigation, a small amount of narcotics were seized. Driver was issued citation.

October 27 – Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the intersection of FM 407 & Blanco Drive. It was verbal in nature and the parties were separated.

Lantana resident pays tribute to Texas red dirt music, one song at a time
Flower Mound offering free Christmas tree recycling
