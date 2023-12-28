Thursday, December 28, 2023
Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 14 arrests from Oct. 25 through Nov. 15, answered 365 calls for service, and took 29 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

October 29 – Officers were dispatched to the 3000 blk of Northwest Crossing at 10:30 a.m. regarding a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke to the parties involved. The disturbance was verbal only.

October 31 – Officers were dispatched to the 1700 blk of Lavender Lane at 1:18 p.m. regarding a Domestic Disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the parties at the scene. The disturbance was verbal only.

November 4 – Officers were dispatched to the 2000 blk of Country Run Lane at 2:25 p.m. regarding a Domestic Disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers interviewed the involved parties. One subject was arrested and transported to the Denton County Jail.

November 4 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive at 5:54 p.m. regarding Deadly Conduct. The complainant stated a group of motorcycles passed him and were upset because he would not move over. One of the motorcyclists pulled out a gun and pointed it at the complainant. The caller did not want to pursue charges and left the area.

November 8 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive at 12:19 p.m. regarding a Burglary of a Habitation. The complainant advised that his spouse broke into his hotel room and stole his money. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 8 – An officer was dispatched to the 1800 blk of Whyte Road at 1:05 p.m. regarding a Burglary of a Building. The complainant stated that someone entered the self-storage property and removed items without consent. Report forwarded to Criminal Investigations.

November 11 – Officers were dispatched to the 17000 blk of I-35W at 1:17 p.m. regarding Deadly Conduct. The complainant stated the driver of a silver vehicle was pointing a gun at the complainant. Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested the driver. The driver was transported to the Denton County Jail.

