After brief return, Flower Mound ER closes permanently

An emergency room in Flower Mound closed its doors — permanently, this time — last month.

Medical City ER Flower Mound, 4351 Long Prairie Road, first opened in 2009 but closed indefinitely in March 2020 to better direct resources and staff during COVID-19 surges, according to a Medical City news release. More than three years later, Medical City announced that it had the resources to resume offering 24/7 emergency care at the Flower Mound location, and it celebrated its reopening in July 2023.

The reopening of Medical City ER Flower Mound, a department of Medical City Lewisville, turned out to be short-lived, as the facility closed in November. A Medical City spokesperson said the decision to close was made because “we continually assess how to best meet the needs of our community.”

“We are thankful to all our colleagues for their dedication and the compassionate care they provided for the patients we were privileged to serve,” said Janet St. James, assistant vice president of PR and media communications for Medical City Healthcare. “We will continue to care for our community at our Medical City Lewisville ER and our emergency departments throughout North Texas.”