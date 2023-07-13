Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Flower Mound ER reopens

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
51
Medical City Lewisville presented the Cross Timbers Family YMCA with a $5,000 donation

Medical City ER Flower Mound, a department of Medical City Lewisville, reopened Thursday to provide full-service emergency care for people of all ages in Flower Mound and surrounding communities.

Medical City ER Flower Mound, 4351 Long Prairie Road, first opened in 2009 but closed temporarily in March 2020 to better direct resources and staff during COVID-19 surges, according to a Medical City news release. Resources are now in place to offer 24/7 emergency care once again, the healthcare provider announced.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this high-quality, convenient and potentially lifesaving emergency care closer to home for the Flower Mound community, with seamless admission to Medical City Lewisville for inpatient services should a higher level of care or inpatient services be required,” said Medical City Lewisville CEO John Walker.

In recognition of the reopening, Medical City Lewisville presented a $5,000 charitable donation to the Cross Timbers Family YMCA, which helps promote healthy living and social responsibility in youth. The donation will go toward CPR training costs for Cross Timbers Family YMCA staff and volunteers, according to the news release.

Staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency-trained nurses, facilities at the 10,600-square-foot Medical City ER Flower Mound include: 12 private patient treatment rooms, including two pediatric rooms, dedicated trauma code room, medical laboratory imaging suite with X-ray, computerized tomography (CT) scans and ultrasound.

Click here for more information.

Previous articleJust the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — July 2023
Next articlePolice increasing traffic enforcement on I-35E this summer
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.