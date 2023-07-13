Flower Mound ER reopens

Medical City ER Flower Mound, a department of Medical City Lewisville, reopened Thursday to provide full-service emergency care for people of all ages in Flower Mound and surrounding communities.

Medical City ER Flower Mound, 4351 Long Prairie Road, first opened in 2009 but closed temporarily in March 2020 to better direct resources and staff during COVID-19 surges, according to a Medical City news release. Resources are now in place to offer 24/7 emergency care once again, the healthcare provider announced.

“We are pleased to be able to provide this high-quality, convenient and potentially lifesaving emergency care closer to home for the Flower Mound community, with seamless admission to Medical City Lewisville for inpatient services should a higher level of care or inpatient services be required,” said Medical City Lewisville CEO John Walker.

In recognition of the reopening, Medical City Lewisville presented a $5,000 charitable donation to the Cross Timbers Family YMCA, which helps promote healthy living and social responsibility in youth. The donation will go toward CPR training costs for Cross Timbers Family YMCA staff and volunteers, according to the news release.

Staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency-trained nurses, facilities at the 10,600-square-foot Medical City ER Flower Mound include: 12 private patient treatment rooms, including two pediatric rooms, dedicated trauma code room, medical laboratory imaging suite with X-ray, computerized tomography (CT) scans and ultrasound.

