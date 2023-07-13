Police increasing traffic enforcement on I-35E this summer

Drivers can expect to see more police vehicles patrolling I-35E in Denton County, according to the Corinth Police Department.

The Denton, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek and Lewisville police departments “are conducting a joint traffic enforcement program specifically focused on the I-35 corridor running through each city,” Corinth PD said in a social media post on Thursday.

“During different times of the day, each agency will increase patrol and traffic enforcement on the highway in hopes of deterring reckless driving and excessive speeds and improving the safety of drivers,” the CPD post said. “Please help us in the joint effort by doing your part in driving safely to improve everyone’s driving experience through these wonderful cities!”