Mitchell: Create memories this July with family

The month of July is typically a vacation month for many families across our region, oftentimes for a family reunion or a fun trek to Disney World where they can make memories that last a lifetime.

Families can have a staycation by spending time together around an outdoor family cookout or enjoying time at one of our lakes (Lake Lewisville, Grapevine Lake, and Lake Ray Roberts). Try out Lewisville’s new Old Town Splash Pad off College Street like a number of families did during its recent grand opening.

Time spent in the company of our loved ones is always time well spent.

Families are the fabric of our society. They mold young minds and create the next generation of leaders. Families support us when we are facing trials and they cheer us on as we succeed.

July is Family Fun Month, Family Meal Month and Family Reunion Month, which is why family is top of mind. As of July 2022, Denton County had more than 321,447 households with an average of 2.72 people per household, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Our families are what make Denton County the best place to live, work and play.

I have wonderful memories of family reunions, gathering around a table filled with food and chatter among daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandmothers and grandfathers. Each moment we spend together is a moment I will always treasure. Moreover, I look forward to the plans for more get-togethers in the months to come.

Many opportunities exist to enjoy an afternoon with family. Our communities in Precinct 3 have a variety of summer programs from live music every Thursday evening at Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Lewisville to clean-up events at Sycamore Bend Park in Hickory Creek. Grab the family and go to the Flower Mound Farmers Market on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 900 Parker Square.

Plan a meal at one of our many restaurants or grab food from your refrigerator for a fun meal and enjoy a picnic at your neighborhood park, preferably early in the day.

Whatever you choose to do, what truly counts are the precious memories you make each time you spend a day with those you love. As former First Lady Barbara Bush once said, “When all the dust is settled and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends.”

