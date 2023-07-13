Friday, July 14, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

LETTER: No-kill animal shelter needs your support

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
22

Apollo Support & Rescue desperately needs your help. Based in Justin, those in surrounding cities send their unwanted dogs and cats to Apollo even though there may be a shelter in their own city. It’s simply because Apollo is a no kill shelter. None of those cities donate to Apollo, so this non-profit shelter exists on donations alone and its yearly budget is approaching one million dollars.

Currently, Apollo has an outstanding vet bill over $30,000. It covers all shots, spay/neuter, chipping, medications, repair of broken legs, lesions, etc., and these costs usually occur at intake. Often the dogs are pregnant or have just delivered a liter, so all puppies have to have their first shots before adoption.

They also drive adoptable dogs to the far Northwest which is another great expense, but they have adoptions already in place there before they leave Apollo. There are over 100 dogs in their facility, with some dogs doubled up. They need to convert a building into new kennels that will cost approximately $60,000.

Apollo needs sponsors willing to step up. There has to be a ton of dog lovers out there whose hearts are touched by this no kill shelter. There aren’t many of those around. Most shelters euthanize the dogs after three days, or five days if they are chipped. This past year, there has been more dogs surrendered than ever before.

Renowned Heat & Air has stepped forward to offer $40,000 toward the project if Apollo can match the other $20,000. Anyone? Sounds like a great tax-deductible way to support a great cause.

Sandi Price
Robson Ranch

Previous articleMitchell: Create memories this July with family
Next articleNews from Double Oak Town Hall — July 2023
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.