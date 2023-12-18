Monday, December 18, 2023
Man’s death near Old Alton Bridge ruled homicide

A few new details have been made public in the case of the Denton man who was recently found dead along Old Alton Road.

On Dec. 5, the man’s body was reported in a gravel parking lot on the east side of Old Alton Road, a parking area for the Old Alton Bridge Trail between the Copper Canyon Road intersection and Old Alton Bridge. The man’s body was located near a dark Mitsubishi SUV, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. The news release did not contain much more information about the case, which it described as a death investigation.

That day, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Alan Wilson, 42, of Denton.

The sheriff’s office has declined to comment or release any additional information about the case in the two weeks since Wilson’s death. The only new public information since Dec. 5 has been the medical examiner ruling Wilson’s death a homicide, from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the TCME website.

Anyone with information about the Wilson’s death is asked to contact DCSO Sgt. Eric Hamblin at 940-349-1674 or [email protected].

Mister O1 Pizza coming to Flower Mound
