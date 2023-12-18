Mister O1 Pizza coming to Flower Mound

Mister O1 Pizza is bringing its signature star-shaped pizza to Flower Mound in the new year.

Mister O1 serves artisanal pizza on a distinctive thin crust. Chef Renato Viola was raised in southern Italy and came to the U.S. under the O1 Visa category, reserved for those with “Extraordinary Artistic Ability” of internationally acclaimed fame, according to the company’s website. Viola opened the first location in Miami Beach, then the small chain expanded around south Florida, and it recently opened several locations in North Texas; a new Mister O1 began serving “extraordinary pizza” earlier this year on Grapevine’s Main Street.

This fall, Mister O1 Pizza filed with the Texas Department of Licensing Regulation its plans to open a new location at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 220, in Flower Mound — it’s the same new development that houses Pei Wei, Buttermilk Sky Pie and Gyro 360. It is expected to open in Spring 2024.

Multiple attempts to contact a company representative were unsuccessful.

