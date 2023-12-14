Thursday, December 14, 2023
New coworking space opens in Flower Mound

Tisha and Brian White, owners of SUCCESS Space in Flower Mound

SUCCESS Space, a unique coworking business, opened its doors last week in Flower Mound.

Owner Tisha White said she and her husband Brian, who are both real estate agents, said they were getting tired of working from home and they tried to find a coworking space close to their home in Lantana. Instead, they found a business opportunity to bring what they were looking for closer to home.

“SUCCESS Space is truly the future of coworking space,” Tisha said. “We saw this model for coworking space and thought it’d be a great way to get the office space we wanted, as well as bring something beneficial to the community. Many other coworking spaces are awesome, but they’re quite a drive from the suburbs. This is meant to be that local coworking space; we’re putting them where people live.”

SUCCESS Space has a full cafe that is open to the public, serving a variety of coffees and espresso drinks, baked goods, as well as freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards and flatbreads for lunch and dinner. Beer and wine are also available at the cafe, which offers half-priced bottles of wine and other discounted menu items for “Wine-Down Wednesdays,” from 4-6 p.m. each week.

SUCCESS Space offers flexible coworking space through a three-tiered membership structure, starting at $59 per month. Conference rooms, furnished private offices that come with 24/7 access, smaller private spaces, an A/V studio and more are available to meet the needs of individual members.

“It allows people to pay only for the space they use,” Tisha said.

SUCCESS Space also offers business coaching, workshops and seminars “to help local business owners and leaders to get where they want to be.”

The new location is now open at 6050 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100. Click here for more information.

LISD’s Rapp named ‘Superintendent to Watch’ by national association
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

