Lewisville names new police chief

Lewisville City Manager Claire Powell announced Thursday that Brook Rollins, currently a deputy chief with the Arlington Police Department, has been selected as the next Chief of Police for the Lewisville Police Department.

Rollins will succeed Chief Kevin Deaver, who is retiring in February after more than 35 years of service. Rollins’ first day will be Feb. 1, according to a news release from the city of Lewisville.

“I am truly humbled by the opportunity to put on the Lewisville badge and work alongside the great people of the Lewisville Police Department,” Rollins said. “Working together with our community as partners, I know we will achieve great success.”

Rollins, who has been with Arlington PD for more than 21 years, was selected after a nationwide search that began in September. The city used Mosaic Public Partners, an executive recruiting firm, to lead a candidate search that yielded more than 60 applicants, according to the city.

“Chief Rollins brings with him a wealth of experience, dedication, and a commitment to fostering community trust,” Powell said. “Our selection process was exceedingly thorough, and Rollins received strong support from community members, employees, and interview panels. With a focus on innovation, transparency, data, and community engagement, he is poised to effectively lead our police department in furthering community safety and collaboration.”

Rollins began his law enforcement career with the Arlington Police Department in 2002. During his career, he has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Auto Theft Detective, SWAT Team member, Patrol Supervisor, Criminal Investigations Division Supervisor, SWAT Team Supervisor, Patrol Commander, Personnel, Recruiting and Training Commander, and Technical Services Commander.

Rollins pioneered the Unmanned Aircraft System – or drone – program for the Arlington Police Department in 2012, according to the Lewisville news release. It was one of the first in the nation for police agencies and he grew the program into a citywide operation, enhancing crime reduction efforts through technology. He also oversaw the implementation of a new department-wide, law enforcement Records Management System, which led to a refresh of the Arlington Police Department’s crime reporting and accountability processes, allowing for more open and transparent reporting of crime to the department and the community.

Rollins has a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, and a Master of Arts in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police, the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy program, and the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration School of Executive Leadership. He holds a Master Peace Officer Certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Rollins is a graduate of Coppell High School. He and his wife have been married for more than 21 years. They have three children.