LISD’s Rapp named ‘Superintendent to Watch’ by national association

Lewisville ISD announced Thursday that Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp has been selected as a 2023 Superintendent to Watch by the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA).

Rapp joins just 24 other superintendents nationwide who were selected for the honor in recognition of their innovative and effective use of technology to engage and inform the school community, and to expand two-way communication and outreach efforts, according to a LISD news release.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from NSPRA,” Rapp said. “Though it says my name on the award, I believe our whole community should share in this achievement. Over the past two years we have worked together to build One LISD, a connected culture of community engagement and purposeful communications. Thank you to our Board of Trustees, every student, family member and staff member who has been a part of this mission.”

Since the start of her tenure in February 2022, Rapp has championed numerous communication initiatives to support the district, according to the district news release. Monthly newsletters, video updates, social media posts and the LISD mobile app allow for Rapp to interact with families in a variety of different ways. Last year, Rapp pioneered the Recognize SomeONE program, an online platform designed to highlight the extraordinary efforts made by our staff on a daily basis. Her advisory committees like Brand Ambassadors, Key Communications, and Student Advisory have generated new ideas and solutions for the betterment of LISD.

“Dr. Rapp’s commitment to communication has been evident since she began her tenure as Superintendent,” said LISD Trustee Jenny Proznik. “She has truly led the charge to connect our expansive district and bring us together as One. We can feel the impact of her work, and I’m glad to see her efforts recognized by NSPRA as well. We are grateful to have her as leader of LISD.”

Since the 2015-16 school year, NSPRA has recognized 152 school district leaders from across the nation as Superintendents to Watch. Honorees must have fewer than five years of experience as a superintendent and demonstrate dynamic, fast-paced leadership with strong communication at its core.

“This year’s honorees understand the critical role that effective, two-way communication plays in building trust with students, families, employees and community members,” said NSPRA Executive Director Barbara M. Hunter, APR. “Each of these leaders have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to championing innovative communication strategies to advance their district’s success.”

Visit www.nspra.org/superintendents-watch to learn more about the award.