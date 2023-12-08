Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

The Oaks: The benefits of socialization for seniors

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4
The Oaks at Flower Mound

Out of necessity, humans evolved into social beings. Our survival depended on cooperating with one another. But beyond survival, we need other people to be happy.

The National Institute on Aging recognizes a strong correlation between social interaction and the health and well-being of seniors who choose to be social. Seniors who adapt to the changes and challenges of aging often fare better than those who can’t. One thing that can lead to better adaptation is having a support system. This can be family, neighbors, friends, doctors or clergy.

For the seniors living at The Oaks at Flower Mound, providing a support system to new residents at the community is top priority. Through their ambassador program, current residents acting as ambassadors introduce new residents to their neighbors and welcome them to community life. “They are so good at not only showing people around and getting them involved but finding people with shared backgrounds and interests to introduce to each other,” Executive Director Doris Lea said.

For seniors to fully realize the health benefits of being social, the support must encompass more than physical presence or conversation alone. It should involve activity. Such activities can include art classes, fitness classes, walking groups and many others readily available at a senior living community like The Oaks at Flower Mound.

With socialization so convenient and achievable, seniors at The Oaks can realize benefits like stress reduction, better physical health and fewer psychological problems such as depression and anxiety. Loneliness can have a physical as well as emotional impact. Seniors who are chronically lonely often have elevated systolic blood pressure and are also at greater risk for depression.

Staying social into one’s senior years is good for the mind, body and spirit. It starts with the decision to become more active and involved and continues with the right lifestyle choices that open the door to making social connections more easily.

At The Oaks in particular, friends as neighbors look out for one another and soon come to feel like family. “We pay attention to each other here and immediately step in to help anyone who needs it,” Lea said, “which is even more important as we age.”

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2023
Next article
Small earthquake detected in southern Denton County
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.