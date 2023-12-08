The Oaks: The benefits of socialization for seniors

Out of necessity, humans evolved into social beings. Our survival depended on cooperating with one another. But beyond survival, we need other people to be happy.

The National Institute on Aging recognizes a strong correlation between social interaction and the health and well-being of seniors who choose to be social. Seniors who adapt to the changes and challenges of aging often fare better than those who can’t. One thing that can lead to better adaptation is having a support system. This can be family, neighbors, friends, doctors or clergy.

For the seniors living at The Oaks at Flower Mound, providing a support system to new residents at the community is top priority. Through their ambassador program, current residents acting as ambassadors introduce new residents to their neighbors and welcome them to community life. “They are so good at not only showing people around and getting them involved but finding people with shared backgrounds and interests to introduce to each other,” Executive Director Doris Lea said.

For seniors to fully realize the health benefits of being social, the support must encompass more than physical presence or conversation alone. It should involve activity. Such activities can include art classes, fitness classes, walking groups and many others readily available at a senior living community like The Oaks at Flower Mound.

With socialization so convenient and achievable, seniors at The Oaks can realize benefits like stress reduction, better physical health and fewer psychological problems such as depression and anxiety. Loneliness can have a physical as well as emotional impact. Seniors who are chronically lonely often have elevated systolic blood pressure and are also at greater risk for depression.

Staying social into one’s senior years is good for the mind, body and spirit. It starts with the decision to become more active and involved and continues with the right lifestyle choices that open the door to making social connections more easily.

At The Oaks in particular, friends as neighbors look out for one another and soon come to feel like family. “We pay attention to each other here and immediately step in to help anyone who needs it,” Lea said, “which is even more important as we age.”

