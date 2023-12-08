Friday, December 8, 2023
Southern Denton County Voices

Just the Facts with Mayor Ron Robertson — December 2023

Copper Canyon Mayor Ron Robertson

I would like to express my gratitude to all of the town staff and volunteers for their contributions to the annual Santa Party at Town Hall on December 2nd. This event has become a wonderful tradition for Copper Canyon families. The children especially enjoy the visit from our Copper Canyon Santa, visiting with the firefighters and paramedics of ESD #1 and touring their fire engine.

Annual North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup

After we all enjoyed our Thanksgiving feast and need to dispose of any grease from the fried turkey, we seek your help to protect our homes, businesses, and the environment from the effects of backups caused by clogged pipes. One way you can help is by spreading the word about the 8th Annual North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup!

You can drop off your grease and cooking oil at Town Hall until January 5, 2024.

By collecting and recycling this used cooking oil and grease, we are:

Preventing these products from clogging pipes, which can cause sewage to overflow into homes, streets and local waterways;

Diverting a valuable resource from wasting away in landfills;

Turning this resource into a clean and green alternative fuel.

Please partner with us to spread the word about the Holiday Grease Roundup. Visit www.defendyourdrainsnorthtexas.com for more information.

Copper Canyon Photograph Display

We are looking for some unique digital photos of Copper Canyon to be displayed in Town Hall. They may include pictures of sunsets, landscaping, animals, old maps or some of the unique historical buildings or plaques here in town. Please send them to Jessica Tennison at [email protected].

Copper Canyon Police Department

The Police Chief Interview committee has set a target date for having our Police Chief hired and in place sometime in January 2024. The Police Department addition project to Town Hall continues to move forward and town staff will be reviewing the construction documents by mid-December. The Copper Canyon Police Department graphics for the two used patrol vehicles has been completed and we are very pleased with the outcome. The next step is for the vehicles to have the communication equipment installed once the equipment arrives in the next 30 to 60 days. For those of you leaving town for the holidays, you may sign up for a vacation watch by contacting the Denton County Sheriff Department dispatch at 940-349-1600, Extension 9.

Town Hall Holiday Schedule

Town Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 22, Monday, Dec. 25, Friday, Dec. 29, and Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

As we end the year 2023, on behalf of me, the Town Council and every volunteer and staff member of Copper Canyon, I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and happy prosperous New Year. We are thankful for all the resident input and support as we move our town into exciting new projects in the coming year.

