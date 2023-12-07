Update: 1 dead after train strikes vehicle in Justin

One person died Thursday night after a train struck their vehicle, according to a news release from the city of Justin.

Justin emergency personnel responded to the accident at railroad crossing at FM 407, near FM 156, just after 6 p.m., according to the city. One person, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died as a result of the crash. Their identity has not been released, as of Thursday night.

The train involved in the crash was an Amtrak passenger train with 54 passengers and crews members on board. There were no injuries reported on the train. The Justin Police Department is investigating the incident; alcohol is not suspected to have contributed to the collision.