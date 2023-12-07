Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior Living Options

Last month I shared RED FLAGS to look for when visiting older loved ones over the holiday season. If you noticed one or more red flags during your visit, your next thought is likely…what’s my next step?

Navigating your way through senior living options can be confusing and overwhelming, which is why it is important to educate yourself on ALL of the options. The main goals are to ensure that your loved one is safe in their environment, has access to healthy meals and are not isolated. This looks different for everyone. It may be simply adding a caregiver to help with showering and household tasks…or signing up for Meals on Wheels …or adding a medical alert pendant and safety proofing their home. If your loved one is ready to move to senior living, or if they’re health needs are such that there is no choice but to move, it’s important to know that there are many options available.

Senior housing includes: Active Aging Senior Apartments, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Residential Care Homes and Nursing Homes. Each community varies in their amenities and pricing. We are fortunate that there are so many choices when it comes to senior housing, but how do you know which is the right choice for your loved one?

This is why it’s important to work with an experienced senior placement service to help guide you through all of the options. To learn more about the different senior housing options and how our free service works, visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident with 17+ years of experience working in senior living. Her placement service has been voted Best of Denton County for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)