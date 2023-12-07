Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Local Experts

Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Senior Living Options

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
20
Lori Williams is dedicated to helping find the right senior housing for you or your loved ones. (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

Last month I shared RED FLAGS to look for when visiting older loved ones over the holiday season. If you noticed one or more red flags during your visit, your next thought is likely…what’s my next step?

Navigating your way through senior living options can be confusing and overwhelming, which is why it is important to educate yourself on ALL of the options. The main goals are to ensure that your loved one is safe in their environment, has access to healthy meals and are not isolated. This looks different for everyone. It may be simply adding a caregiver to help with showering and household tasks…or signing up for Meals on Wheels …or adding a medical alert pendant and safety proofing their home. If your loved one is ready to move to senior living, or if they’re health needs are such that there is no choice but to move, it’s important to know that there are many options available.

Senior housing includes: Active Aging Senior Apartments, Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Residential Care Homes and Nursing Homes. Each community varies in their amenities and pricing. We are fortunate that there are so many choices when it comes to senior housing, but how do you know which is the right choice for your loved one?

This is why it’s important to work with an experienced senior placement service to help guide you through all of the options. To learn more about the different senior housing options and how our free service works, visit www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident with 17+ years of experience working in senior living. Her placement service has been voted Best of Denton County for the past 5 years. Lori is also the host of the popular podcast, “Aging in Style.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or visit loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)

Previous article
Eads: Thankful for a year of collaboration, success
Next article
Update: 1 dead after train strikes vehicle in Justin
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.