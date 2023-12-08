Saturday, December 9, 2023
Local Experts

Refreshing your bathroom: A cost-effective upgrade for the holiday season

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
14
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

As the holiday season approaches, many homeowners find themselves contemplating ways to spruce up their living spaces for the influx of guests and festivities. When it comes to the bathroom, the decision between a full remodel and a refreshing update can be a pivotal one. Today, with economic uncertainties, rising construction costs, and fluctuating interest rates, opting for a bathroom refresh might be a financially savvy choice.

A bathroom refresh involves replacing key elements such as the toilet, faucets, shower fixtures, shutoffs, and supply lines without undergoing a complete overhaul. This approach not only saves time but also significantly reduces costs compared to a full remodel. With construction expenses soaring and interest rates fluctuating, homeowners are increasingly seeking more budget-friendly alternatives that still yield impressive results.

The focal point of any bathroom, the toilet, can be upgraded to a more water-efficient and aesthetically pleasing model without the need for extensive plumbing modifications. Similarly, updating faucets and shower fixtures can transform the look and feel of the space, providing a modern and inviting atmosphere for guests. New shutoffs and supply lines enhance functionality while preventing potential leaks, contributing to the longevity of the bathroom.

In the current economic climate, where every penny counts, a bathroom refresh offers a sensible compromise between cost and aesthetics. By avoiding the complexities of a remodel, homeowners can allocate their resources more efficiently, addressing specific areas of concern without breaking the bank.

A bathroom refresh ensures that your space is holiday-ready, creating a welcoming environment for guests. The quick turnaround time of a refresh means minimal disruption to your daily routine, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of an upgraded bathroom just in time for the holiday entertaining season.

At Force Home Services we specialize in kitchen and bathroom enhancements. Give us a shout and we’ll be happy to give you a Free and Guaranteed quote on enhancing the look and appeal of your bath and kitchen. Call us at today at 940-535-7494.

(Sponsored content)

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

