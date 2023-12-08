Saturday, December 9, 2023
Pretty Burrito takes ‘family-owned business’ to heart

The Duarte family

The term “family-owned business” is often used, but rarely do you enter a restaurant where one single family will be the ones to serve you. Flower Mound welcomed the opening of Pretty Burrito this September to provide homemade Mexican food to the local community.

Pretty Burrito is the creation of Edgar and Anna Duarte and their children Sophia and Edgar Jr. The Duarte family joined the Flower Mound community about five years ago when they began creating and serving their food from within a local gas station.

“We saw what the community needed and took a chance,” Edgar said. “Our family is very welcoming. We hope that our business can be a place of comfort to everyone.”

What soon developed was a very loyal following of people who came regularly for the breakfast and lunch burritos and fresh hamburgers off the grill. From the beginning, the family had a bigger vision for themselves.

“Beginning in 2018, my dad was figuring out that he wanted to start his own restaurant,” Sophia said. “We always dreamed of naming our restaurant Pretty Burrito, as my dad wanted it to stand out”.

By owning their own restaurant, the Duarte family can curate their own menu and pay attention to every detail.

“My dad has his own seasoning and individually makes all the meat for the lunch menu,” Sophia said. “He refuses to cut corners, so he personally dices up potatoes every morning to have the freshest hash browns.”

The dedication to creating fresh food is central to the family’s vision for their restaurant.

“All of our food comes from scratch,” Edgar said. “We want to let people know that some restaurants still actually make homemade food.”

The realities of opening a new restaurant can be very daunting, and for the Duarte family, each person stepped up to make it happen. Sophia briefly suspended her educational path to nursing school. For Edgar Jr., a senior at Marcus High School, the end of the school day means “I drive straight over to help my parents.”

The process has brought the family closer together.

“We really rely on each other,” Sophia said. “We spend so much time here it feels like our second home.”

The family is grateful for the support from the community and the relationships they cultivate.

“The first Saturday that we opened, a line of people were waiting to try our breakfast burritos,” Anna said. “Everyone was so patient and excited for us. We were just so amazed.”

You can find Pretty Burrito at 500 Flower Mound Road, Suite 100. Online ordering is available.

