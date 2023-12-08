Stuff a HVPD Cruiser with Christmas gifts for underprivileged kids

The Highland Village Police Department and Fire Department have teamed up again this holiday season for Stuff a Cruiser, the annual public safety holiday toy and food drive.

“Your donation benefits children in our area through LISD Angel Tree, Children’s Advocacy Center, Single Parent Advocate of Lewisville, Young Life, Kyle’s Place, Highland Village schools and the LISD Food Pantries,” the city of Highland Village’s website says.

Drop box locations include Highland Village Walmart, Walgreens, Learning Express Toys, Awesome Times, Connected Health Chiropractic, 9Round Fitness, Highland Village schools and City Hall, Legacy Salon and Day Spa and Tom Thumb in Flower Mound and Kroger in Bartonville.

Highland Village Public Safety and special guests will be at the Highland Village Walmart and Walgreens from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. From 2-6 p.m. Saturday, you can also stop by Learning Express and Neon Elephant, located in The Shops at Highland Village, to donate a new, unwrapped toy or food pantry item to help those in need. HVPD will be on hand to talk with the community. If you would like to help at a drop box location or make a cash donation, contact Cpl. David Harney at [email protected].

“Every child wants to open a gift at Christmas and every parent wants to see their kids eyes light up with delight as they see gifts under their tree,” the city said in a statement. “Over the years, our community has helped make that happen for the kids in our area and, with your help, this year will be no different.”

Click here for more information.