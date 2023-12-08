Flower Mound closes fire station to public

The Flower Mound Fire Department’s Station No. 2, 4401 Shiloh Road, will be temporarily closed to the public, the town announced Friday.

Fire Station No. 1 is currently undergoing renovations — it’s getting a new HVAC system and upgrades to the kitchen, watch office and dormitory. There is an engine company still being housed in a temporary structure at that station, so response times in the area won’t be impacted.

However, other Station No. 1 crews are now working and living out of Fire Station No. 2’s community room during the renovations, which are expected to take at least a few months, according to a town spokesperson.

Those interested in reserving a community meeting room can choose the one at Fire Station No. 3, and other town facilities.