Friday, December 8, 2023
Argyle ISD PD to host inaugural Donut Dash 4 Kids

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

This weekend, the Argyle ISD Police Department will host its first annual Donut Dash 4 Kids at Unity Park.

The community is invited to participate in the “Fun Run” and toy drive, run alongside AISD police personnel “and create memorable moments with police vehicles, your beloved officers, live music and who knows, you might even get a photo with police Santa himself!”

The event will feature a 1-mile fun run and a 40 yard “Santa Sprint.” Registration opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the run will kick off 30 minutes later. There is no registration fee. To participate, all runners are asked to bring an unopened and unwrapped toy, which will be distributed to kids in need throughout the area by the Cross Timbers Hope Center, according to AISD PD.

“All that running will surely work up an appetite,” the department said in a statement. “We got you covered! After the run, we will be providing a few of our favorite treats – Coffee, Hot Chocolate, and of course DONUTS!”

Click here to sign up for the run.

Santa visiting local communities with the help of fire departments
Flower Mound Shines Bright: Christmas parade and tree lighting illuminate community spirit
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

