Friday, December 8, 2023
Santa visiting local communities with the help of fire departments

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Denton County ESD No. 1

Santa Claus will be making the rounds throughout southern Denton County this month to spread some Christmas cheer with the help of local fire departments.

St. Nick will be visiting the Argyle, Northlake and Lantana areas over the next couple weeks on a festive Denton County ESD No. 1 fire truck. Fire Truck Santa is scheduled to visit Northlake on Wednesday evening, Canyon Falls on Friday evening, Argyle on Dec. 11-12, Bartonville on Dec. 14 and Lantana on Dec. 16, 18 and 21. Check the ESD’s Facebook page for updates on the parade procession schedule and routes.

Santa will visit Highland Village Dec. 10-15 with the Highland Village Fire Department. Nightly route information will be posted on the department and city’s Facebook pages. Click here for an overview of the week’s route.

Santa will be busy that week, because he’ll also be visiting Flower Mound neighborhoods Dec. 11-15 with the help of the Flower Mound Fire Department. The fire engine will travel slowly through neighborhoods, complete with lots of lights, sirens and music. Families are encouraged to come out and give him a wave hello. Click here for a live Santa Tracker.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

