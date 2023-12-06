Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD names new elementary school principal

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
209
Lauren Tullos, photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday that it has named Lauren Tullos as the principal for its new elementary school opening in August 2024.

Tullos, who has been an assistant principal at Argyle West Elementary the last two years, will begin transitioning to her new role in January, according to a district news release. The new elementary school, which has yet to be named, is being built in the Harvest community, near West Elementary.

“I am very excited to announce Mrs. Tullos as the principal of our new elementary school in Argyle ISD,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter said. “She will do an excellent job guiding the school opening as an experienced instructional leader while building a culture of strong connections with students, families, and staff.”

Tullos has 15 years of experience in education, including 11 years in Dallas ISD as an elementary school counselor and behavioral interventionist. At West Elementary, Tullos piloted innovative instructional programs and developed the Response To Intervention process to support students in their academic growth, according to AISD. She also initiated the “Staff of the Week” recognition program, showcasing the appreciation and celebrations of teachers and staff.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to embrace this exciting opportunity of leading Elementary School #4 as its new principal,” Tullos said. “I look forward to fostering a vibrant learning community where excellence is nurtured, and every student can flourish.”

Tullos is a graduate of Richland High School and Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She has a Master of Education in Educational Administration and School Counseling from Tarleton State.

Previous article
Bumgarner files for reelection to state House
Next article
Santa visiting local communities with the help of fire departments
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.