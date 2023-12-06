Argyle ISD names new elementary school principal

Argyle ISD announced Wednesday that it has named Lauren Tullos as the principal for its new elementary school opening in August 2024.

Tullos, who has been an assistant principal at Argyle West Elementary the last two years, will begin transitioning to her new role in January, according to a district news release. The new elementary school, which has yet to be named, is being built in the Harvest community, near West Elementary.

“I am very excited to announce Mrs. Tullos as the principal of our new elementary school in Argyle ISD,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter said. “She will do an excellent job guiding the school opening as an experienced instructional leader while building a culture of strong connections with students, families, and staff.”

Tullos has 15 years of experience in education, including 11 years in Dallas ISD as an elementary school counselor and behavioral interventionist. At West Elementary, Tullos piloted innovative instructional programs and developed the Response To Intervention process to support students in their academic growth, according to AISD. She also initiated the “Staff of the Week” recognition program, showcasing the appreciation and celebrations of teachers and staff.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to embrace this exciting opportunity of leading Elementary School #4 as its new principal,” Tullos said. “I look forward to fostering a vibrant learning community where excellence is nurtured, and every student can flourish.”

Tullos is a graduate of Richland High School and Tarleton State University in Stephenville. She has a Master of Education in Educational Administration and School Counseling from Tarleton State.