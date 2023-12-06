Friday, December 8, 2023
Bumgarner files for reelection to state House

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Ben Bumgarner

Freshman Texas State Rep. Ben Bumgarner, HD-63, announced this week that he filed for reelection to the House seat representing part of southern Denton County.

Bumgarner, a Republican and former Flower Mound Town Council member, was first elected to House District 63 in November 2022. He will be on the ballot in the March 2024 Republican Primary election, and if he secures the Republican nomination then, will be on the ballot in the November 2024 General Election.

“Since being sworn in, I have never stopped working for the great folks of HD63 and look forward to building on the successes of my first term,” Bumgarner said in a statement. “I’m extremely honored to kickoff this campaign with so much support from our community!”

On his campaign website, Bumgarner said his work is not yet finished in Austin, despite several conservative wins earlier this year.

“I am running for re-election to strengthen our state in a time where Joe Biden and the federal government has failed us on every front,” Bumgarner said in a statement. “We must protect our Texas way of life and not let anyone’s radical agenda threaten our children’s future.”

Click here for more information about Bumgarner’s campaign.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Flower Mound
Argyle ISD names new elementary school principal
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

