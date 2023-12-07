Friday, December 8, 2023
Flower Mound Shines Bright: Christmas parade and tree lighting illuminate community spirit

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photos by Alisa Webster

Last weekend, the town of Flower Mound celebrated the onset of the Christmas season with its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony.

“This is the first parade I’ve ever seen at night,” said resident Alison Mitchell, “and the lights make all the difference!”

Beyond the parade and tree lighting, the evening was teeming with entertainment, food trucks and engaging booths curated by local churches, organizations and businesses catering to children and families. Culminating the night with a fireworks display added a literal spark to the overarching theme of “lighting the world.”

“I didn’t realize they were going to do fireworks right after the tree lighting so that was a great surprise,” said Kim Yancey, a Flower Mound resident and youth leader for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Probably the best part of the night!”

The parade float hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints featured a modest nativity scene. Young members of the church, carrying luminarias, echoed the Church’s theme of “Light the World,” part of a global initiative advocating community service, according to a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

To learn more about participating in the Light the World initiative, visit LightTheWorld.org. Additionally, the Texas Giving Machine is arriving in Grapevine, the “Christmas Capital of Texas,” Dec. 9-17. Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machine is part of the Light the World Campaign. It provides an instant act of service for people interested in helping those in their community and around the world, according to the news release.

With a swipe of a card at the red vending machines, items can be purchased ranging in price from $5 to $150 and include staples such as clothing, hygiene items, meals, school supplies, livestock and medication. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the participating charities.

