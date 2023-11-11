Around Argyle – November 2023

Hello, Argyle! In last month’s column, I shared some exciting updates about new development projects around town. This included Cactus Canyon, an upscale Mexican restaurant and several other promising projects still in the early stages such as additional family dining and retail options. Since that last update, I’ve had the honor of attending the ribbon cuttings and openings of Teresa’s House, a premier assisted living and memory care community, and Alliance Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, a leader in surgical services specifically focused on the teeth and jaws.

Thanks in a large part to the work of our Municipal Development District (MDD), I’m thrilled to say that Argyle continues to attract the attention of high quality reputable developers and desirable businesses. Much of the credit goes to Jim Lang, MDD Executive Director, under whose guidance the MDD board of directors continues to recruit the types of businesses and amenities that residents of Argyle want and deserve. Again, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to town staff and our many volunteers for the amazing work they do for our citizens. Their dedication, hard work, and continuous support will ensure that Argyle maintains its small town charm, natural beauty, and remains a great place to live, work, and raise a family. Argyle will undoubtedly continue to grow as a town, but with so many good people shepherding that growth in a smart and sustainable way, the future of this tight-knit community remains bright!

On a related note, I believe it’s equally important to share updates on things that haven’t happened as well, such as Walmart. Contrary to social media hype, nothing was ever formally submitted to the Town of Argyle for consideration. Walmart and the owner of a large tract of land along FM 407 simply began preliminary discussions to explore the possibility of building a combination store and regional fulfillment center. Businesses and property owners/developers commonly explore multiple options regardless of whether there is a path forward or not. In this case, Walmart ultimately decided to walk away very early in the process. I imagine the results of their phone survey helped them make this decision.

To provide some additional perspective on the town’s processes and opportunities for citizen input, please allow me to provide a quick high-level overview. Generally in a “simple” case, a developer submits a proposal to the town for consideration. The proposal is reviewed by town staff and once complete, presents it to the Planning & Zoning Commission for consideration. P&Z then reviews and votes on the proposal. This vote is simply a recommendation to approve or deny, which is sent to Town Council to consider and ultimately decide. It’s important to know that citizens are provided an opportunity to speak at both P&Z and Town Council meetings and have their voices heard. In the case of Walmart, none of this happened. No proposal was ever submitted to the town and nothing was ever considered.

Furthermore, the town utilizes the Process for Argyle Citizen Engagement (PACE) process for high-impact and/or potentially controversial projects. PACE provides a forum for developers to present a concept plan to citizens either before formally submitting a proposal to the town or shortly after. Town staff facilitates the discussion between developer and community in an informal setting, allowing an open dialogue without fear of anything being approved at that moment. I began championing the PACE process in 2017 during my time as a Planning & Zoning Commissioner, continued during my time as a Town Council Member, and now as Mayor. It has always been my view that citizens should have time to review and provide input on major projects well before they are voted on at P&Z and Town Council meetings. In my experience, the PACE process has saved developers and the town alike a tremendous amount of time, effort, and money by identifying early if a proposal is compatible with Argyle and something the citizens will embrace (or not). And for those proposals that have moved forward after a PACE meeting (or meetings), we’ve ended up with much higher quality products as a result of citizen input. The 5T Ranch neighborhood is a great example.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to share a little about our process, maybe a little more than you might want to know. The bottom line is this, there are a lot of good people working hard to keep Argyle a wonderful community and to preserve this slice of paradise we call home.

Speaking of preserving paradise, please remember that Veterans Day is November 11th. Please honor and thank all of our service members and their families, keep them in your prayers, and remember those who gave all. We are honored to support the Argyle Lions Club in hosting a Veterans’ Thanksgiving Dinner for area Veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Community Room at Argyle Town Hall. If you are a Veteran and wish to attend, please contact the Argyle Lions Club at 940-488-7949. It is limited to the first 50 Veterans’ reservations. Anyone wishing to help with the food for the Veterans’ Dinner, please contact the Argyle Lions Club at 940-488-9749.