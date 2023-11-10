Friday, November 10, 2023
Keep Flower Mound, Argyle Beautiful receive Our Texas Our Future grants

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful, photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Keep Texas Beautiful recently recognized Keep Flower Mound Beautiful and Keep Argyle Beautiful as recipients of the 2023 Our Texas Our Future grants.

Through funding from H-E-B and Central Market, Keep Texas Beautiful is providing 10 affiliate communities with a share of $25,000 to support educational programs and opportunities relating to sustainability, recycling, litter prevention, beautification and water conservation, according to a news release from the organization. To assist with the implementation of their project, Flower Mound has received a grant from KTB to support a community composting project to complete by July 2024. KTB will provide additional social media and marketing support.

“We’re thrilled with the grant,” said Keep Flower Mound Board founder and treasurer Marilyn Lawson. “Composting is a wonderful way to reuse food waste, keep it out of the landfill and help backyard gardens grow.”

Lawson, a state-certified Master Composter, will lead the Saturday-morning class, date to be determined, which will include education and hands-on building of backyard composting for residents and other local communities. The class will cover three different types of composting: backyard, worm and Bokashi.

In addition to Flower Mound and Argyle, the affiliate communities of Lago Vista, Laredo, Mission, Pearland, Pflugerville, Victoria, Waco, and Brenham also received an Our Texas Our Future Grant.

“We are thankful for sponsors like H-E-B who support our efforts to clean and beautify communities around Texas,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of KTB. “The projects showcase the deep commitment our affiliates have to making their communities cleaner and greener, and we cannot wait to see the projects come to life with help from the 2023 Our Texas Our Future grants.”

