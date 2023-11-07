Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Southern Denton County voters approve new ESD, Lantana joining

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

Southern Denton County voters overwhelmingly approved the creation of a new Emergency Services District and for Lantana to join the district.

The Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 — formerly the Argyle Fire District — requested the second ESD to fund the ambulance service it provides. New leadership took over after former Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was indicted on federal embezzlement charges a year ago, and they found the district had been mismanaged and could not afford to continue providing both ambulance and fire services without an ESD No. 2 to provide additional funding. Click here for more information about the ESD’s budget deficit and why the second district was necessary.

More than 89.2% of 2,317 voters supported the creation of the ESD No. 2, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office with 100% of precincts reporting.

The district has been contracting with Lantana to provide fire and ambulance services, but the large community was not officially part of the ESD. That is changing now, as more than 89.5% voters supported all of Lantana being added to the ESD, and for Lantana to assume its proportionate share of outstanding debts and taxes of the ESD.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

