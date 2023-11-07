Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Voters approve largest Lewisville ISD bond propositions

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Some of the biggest parts of Lewisville ISD’s bond election was approved in Tuesday’s election, but voters rejected other propositions.

With 76% of precincts reporting as of 11 p.m., the following unofficial results have been provided by the Denton County Elections Office:

Proposition A, the Voter Approval Tax Rate Ratification Election (VATRE), was approved by about 70% of 29,445 voters. The VATRE will generate nearly $37.5 million in funding for student instruction, programs of choice and extracurricular opportunities.

Prop B, a bond for $960.58 million, was approved by about 63% of voters. It will fund maintenance, repairs and renovations to LISD campuses and facilities, including safety and security equipment and technology, replacement of the transportation center and the purchase of school buses.

Prop C, $69.6 million to update and purchase instructional technology equipment, was approved by 54.8% of voters.

Prop D, $31.4 million for maintenance and renovations at athletics facilities, was rejected by 56.5% of voters.

Prop E, $16.25 million for maintenance and renovations at the Eastside and Westside aquatics center, was rejected by about 54.8% of voters.

Prop F, $20 million for maintenance and renovations to four football stadiums (including Marcus and Flower Mound), was rejected by about 54.9% of voters.

And finally, Prop G, $131.82 million for the construction and/or renovations to multipurpose indoor athletics facilities at five high schools (including Marcus and Flower Mound), was disapproved by about 55.7% of the vote.

Click here for more details about each bond proposal.

Previous article
Southern Denton County voters approve new ESD, Lantana joining
Next article
Voters gave retired teachers raises and approved new infrastructure funds as most constitutional amendments passed
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

