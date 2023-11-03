Foodie Friday: Thanksgiving feast without the fuss

Why worry about cooking this Thanksgiving when so many Denton County locally-owned restaurants are providing delicious Thanksgiving meal options? We say you can’t go wrong with any of these options!

Marty B’s

One of Denton County’s most popular restaurants is offering your choice of smoked turkey breast, boneless ham, BBQ by the pound or smoked tenderloin as well as some killer sides and their signature desserts including our favorite: Texas Sheet Cake! You can place your order online at martybsplace.com up until Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

Underdogs, Whiskey and Smoke

The Riverwalk Social has two awesome things happening for Thanksgiving this year. At Underdogs they’ll be serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who is far from family, in need of a hot meal and a place to spend the day. Reservations are required, so make yours at OpenTable.com. Whiskey & Smoke will be offering to-go meals for pre-order and pickup, so stay tuned to their social media for more information.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

Verf’s has some amazing Thanksgiving dinner packages this year, as well as some delicious items you can order a la carte. The base dinner package is $125 and will feed about 5 people. It includes turkey, ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and all the other traditional sides. You can also add in a salad and mac and cheese for an additional cost, as well as some tasty desserts. Visit verfs.com to place your order and reserve your pickup time.

The Bartonville Store

The Bartonville Store has Thanksgiving meals to-go again this year. You can purchase a whole meal or items a la carte. They offer a Smoked Turkey Dinner, a Pineapple Bourbon Glazed Smoked Ham Dinner, or a Half Smoked Prime Rib Dinner. A la carte items include charcuterie boards, truffle mac and cheese, cornbread stuffing, and pies. thebartonvillestore.com

Awesome Times

The crew at Awesome Times is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for $195 that will serve 4-6 people. It includes a smoked ham, tater tot casserole, mac and cheese, and rolls. You can also order items a la carte if you just need some items to supplement your meal. Call them at 972-318-0830 to place your order.

Di Abruzzo Italian Market

Di Abruzzo in Denton has lots of catering options for Thanksgiving this year including antipasto trays, charcuterie boards, porchetta, ham, and an assortment of sides and desserts like Italian stuffing and Tiramisu. diabruzzomarket.com

Linnybird Bake Shop

We’ve used Linnybird Bake Shop several times for special occasions, including for Thanksgiving! Pre-orders go live November 4 and you’ll want to get your order in quickly so you don’t miss out! They have a whole selection of cakes, cheesecakes, pies, and cupcakes you can order for Thanksgiving. Check out the menu on their Facebook page or visit linnybirdbakeshop.com!

AshJenn Desserts

Sharmon has become well-known for her signature pies, cinnamon rolls, miniature desserts, and more. You’d be lucky to have any of those accompany your Thanksgiving feast. She’s taking pre-orders through November 15, so call the bakery at 469-240-0404 or stop in to place your order.

Flour Shop Bakery

The Flour Shop Bakery always has lots of delectable treats available for Thanksgiving orders. Choose from their assortment of pies, cinnamon rolls, cakes, bars, breads, cookies and more! Call 972-355-3600 to place your order. Pickup will be Nov. 21 and 22.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their website or Facebook page to see if they’re offering any Thanksgiving specials!