River Walk offering free ‘No One Eats Alone’ community Thanksgiving dinner

River Walk Social is again inviting anyone who is far from family and looking for community to have a free Thanksgiving dinner at one of its restaurants on the Flower Mound River Walk.

“Food tastes better when you eat it with friends,” the company said in a Facebook post. “We look forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with you!”

At Underdogs, 4106 River Walk Drive, a free meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy and rolls will be served at no charge. Drinks will be available for purchase, according to River Walk Social.

This is the second year that the company is offering a free Thanksgiving meal. Co-owner Jamie Creevy is from England, so he has worked the holiday for years, and on those days he met people working and eating alone on Thanksgiving.

“We understand that not everyone has somewhere to go on this day designed around family,” said Paula Retz, local marketing coordinator. “So we hope this event gives people a place to go and place to feel welcome. A place to be a part of the community.”

Reservations are required to guarantee there will be enough food. Click here to reserve your spot on Open Table.