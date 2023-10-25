Argyle to host meeting about proposed residential development

The town of Argyle announced this week that it will hold an open house meeting on a proposed residential development on the east side of town.

Residents are invited to meet the developer of the proposed 72-acre single-family residential development on the west side of FM 1830, between FM 407 and Knight Street.

The concept plan shows 49 lots with common open space and a water feature, according to a news release from the town of Argyle. Residents will be able to ask questions, learn more about the development standards and see architectural exhibits at the upcoming PACE (Program for Argyle Community Engagement) meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 6.

A previous PACE meeting for this project was held back in January.

The site is being proposed to be rezoned from Single-Family Residential 2.5 to a Planned Development with Single Family Residential-1 (one-acre) base zoning, along with an application for amended future land use category, according to the town. The developer has made a formal submittal for the project that is currently under review.