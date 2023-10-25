Denton County lifts burn ban

The Denton County Commissioners Court has lifted its Burn Ban, effective Wednesday.

The mandatory burn ban was put into effect on July 25 due to dry, hot weather that persisted for three months. Recent rainy weather and cooler temperatures prompted officials to lift the ban.

Now, the only thing you can legally burn is brush that originates from the property where you conduct the burn (you can’t burn treated lumber, plastics, trash, garbage, etc.), according to the Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office. You will need to log your burns daily and follow all Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines.

