Flood Watch in effect for Denton County

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a Flood Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

The Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday as a slow-moving band of rain passes through the area, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas in North Texas can expect to receive 2-4 inches of rain through 7 a.m. Thursday, while some residents along the I-35 corridor could see 5-7 inches of rain.

Road conditions are expected to be at their worst from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should allow extra time to commute and be prepared to take an alternate route if they encounter flooded roads.

“Do not drive through flooded roads,” the weather service said in a statement. “You don’t know how deep it is, especially at night. The road could be washed out.”