Friday, October 27, 2023
Flood Watch in effect for Denton County

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Drivers should be ready to encounter flooded roads Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday afternoon issued a Flood Watch for much of North Texas, including Denton County.

Image courtesy of the National Weather Service

The Flood Watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Thursday as a slow-moving band of rain passes through the area, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas in North Texas can expect to receive 2-4 inches of rain through 7 a.m. Thursday, while some residents along the I-35 corridor could see 5-7 inches of rain.

Road conditions are expected to be at their worst from midnight to 6 a.m. Thursday. Drivers should allow extra time to commute and be prepared to take an alternate route if they encounter flooded roads.

“Do not drive through flooded roads,” the weather service said in a statement. “You don’t know how deep it is, especially at night. The road could be washed out.”

Denton County lifts burn ban
LETTER: The truth behind Galveston’s treasurer elimination proposition
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

