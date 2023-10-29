Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 3 at 3:04 p.m., a caller reported seeing two females in a driveway on Knightsbridge Road in Avalon. One was wearing a bikini and the other was fully nude. An officer responded but the search came up bare.

On Aug. 5 at 6:43 p.m., an employee at Subway received a call on her personal cell phone from an unknown man who told her that he was doing a counterfeit investigation and that she should put money in a bag and leave the store. Instead, she called the police.

On Aug. 12 at 3:25 a.m., a driver headed north on I-35W in Argyle reported that a man driving a tractor-trailer was flashing other drivers on the highway. The caller said the truck driver would slow down to let other vehicles pass, then would drive alongside them and flash them. Dispatchers passed the call on to Denton as the vehicles continued north.

On Aug. 14 at 8:32 a.m., a resident on Pioneer Circle reported that a raccoon is living in their shed and sometimes lays on their pool deck.

On Aug. 14 at 12:46 p.m., a caller reported seeing a small plane landing in a field near Fire Station 511, along FM 407, and the caller had checked Google Maps and didn’t see a landing strip in the area. Responding officers found that there was a landing strip there and everything was OK so they took off.

On Sept. 2 at 3:10 p.m., a business branch manager on Hwy 377 reported that someone notified him of “a strange female there that likes to hang from buildings.” That’s all we know, so sorry to keep you hanging!

On Sept. 7 at 4:14 p.m., a caller reported three vehicles got into a crash at Stonecrest Road and FM 407 “and it was starting to get physical.”