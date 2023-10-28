New Fatburger and Round Table Pizza combo to launch with Halloween bash

The new Fatburger and Round Table Pizza restaurant in Lantana Town Center will host a grand opening party on Halloween from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be an official ribbon cutting with local dignitaries on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with free food giveaways for the first 100 guests and food specials all day.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes and dance the night away to a DJ set by Raekwon from the Wu-Tang Clan.

The 3,500 square-foot restaurant offers a full-service, full-bar casual dining experience. It is the first of four co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza locations planned for the greater Dallas area operated by SNM Management Group.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce our first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza concept to Dallas,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “This new restaurant will allow guests to enjoy the best of both brands in one space, creating a seamless experience that caters to a range of tastes.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its cooked-to-order burgers. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkey burgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

Since its founding, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as “Pizza Royalty” for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and “gold-standard” ingredients topped to the edge. Customers can enjoy the chain’s proprietary handmade pizzas, salads, Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings, and more.

The Fatburger and Round Table Pizza is located at 3701 FM 407, Suite 600, Bartonville. It is open Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.