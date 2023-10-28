Double Oak Police Beat

Saturday, October 28, 2023
Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

08/17-Vehicle Complaint-100-Blk Timberleaf Ct-subject had gathering and neighbor upset because of all the cars parked at the end of the cul-de-sac.

08/20-Noise Complaint-200-Blk Simmons Rd-dogs barking in the nearby vicinity.

08/21-Reckless Driver-100-Blk Double Oaks Dr-caller followed car from Argyle to Double Oak. Contact was made with the student driver who advised he was sick because of the heat.

08/24-Traffic stop/Arrest-5500 Cross Timbers Dr-narcotics found in car.

08/26-Welfare Concern-200-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Child concerned because parents had not returned home from dinner. Everything turned out to be ok.

08/27-Vehicle Complaint-200-Blk Meadowknoll Dr-estate sale going on, cars lined up and caller is upset because the vehicles continue to run, and it impedes clean air to breathe.

08/28-Juvenile Complaint-100-Blk S. Woodland Trail-juveniles with nerf guns shooting water and driving at a high rate of speed down the road.

08/28-Suspicious Person-100-Blk Timberleaf Ct-Senior kids playing Senior Assassin and are shooting nerf water guns at other seniors.

08/30-Disturbance-Kings Rd/Fox Trot Ln-caller advised he was at the pond with his kids when someone stopped by yelling at him.

08/31-Criminal Mischief-6100-Blk Pepperport Lane-someone hit callers’ mailbox.

09/01-Suspicious Activity-400-Blk Simmons Dr-caller saw someone in her backyard, ended up a subject from the power company.

09/03-Animal Bite Report-200-Blk Twin Lakes Ct-friend was bitten by their dog in the face.

09/05-Welfare Concern-100-Blk Highview Dr-callers grandmother watching their baby and hasn’t answered her phone. Grandmother was asleep and had the volume on her phone turned down.

09/08-Suspicious Person-8100-Blk Justin Rd-2 adults making out in the parking lot. Asked to leave.

