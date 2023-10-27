High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 59, Denton 0

The Argyle Eagles left no doubt about who the best team is in District 3-5A on Friday night, shutting out second place Denton.

Jake Krekeler scored on a 3-yard run to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Krekeler than broke a 75-yard run with 6:30 to go in the second quarter, followed by a Lane Stewart rush of 38-yards to give Argyle a 21-0 halftime lead.

Krekeler made it 28-0 Argyle just under 3 minutes into the third quarter on an 11-yard run, and following two touchdown passes, including a 22-yard reception from Maguire Gasperson to Stewart, Argyle led 42-0.

Preston Slaton then scored on an 11-yard run for Argyle and the Eagles led 49-0 at the end of three.

Anthony Ruvalcaba kicked a 26-yard field goal for Argyle to make it 52-0 with 9:47 remaining in the game.

With 3:32 to play, Jarrett Waggoner completed a touchdown pass to Jaxon Greene for 36 yards for the final score of the game.

Krekeler rushed for 204 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles in the game.

Argyle (6-2, 5-0) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Creekview.

Guyer 20, McKinney 37

In a battle of two of the state’s top 20 6A programs on Friday night, Guyer came up short to McKinney.

The Lions scored first in the game, but Guyer answered when Isaac Harney hit Josiah Martin on a 50-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-7.

McKinney scored again to make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

With 4:08 to play in the second quarter, Harney hit Ahmed Yussuf on a 9-yard touchdown pass to knot the game up at 14 each.

McKinney scored again and made it 21-14 Lions at the half.

McKinney scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to extend it’s lead to 21 and led 35-14 at the end of three.

Harney completed a touchdown pass to Kegan Stelmazewski for 6 yards to make it 35-20, but could not mount a comeback.

Guyer (6-3, 4-2) will wrap up the regular season against Rock Hill at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 in Frisco.

Marcus 53, Plano 7

The Marcus Marauders cruised on Friday night, defeating Plano by a score of 53-7 to pick up its all-important fourth district win of the season.

Marcus got on the board with a 5-yard run from Brock Golwas, and made it 14-0 when Dane Parlin connected with Rhett Garza on a 33-yard touchdown pass to take a two-touchdown lead into the second quarter.

Following an 81-yard interception return by the Marcus defense, the Marauders made it 28-0 on an 8-yard run from Golwas.

In the third, Ben Perlmutter scored on a 14-yard run, and Owen Gall kicked a 29-yard field goal to make it 38-0 Marauders at the end of three.

TJ Martin broke a 93-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter before Plano finally got on the board.

Peyton White then tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Bergeson and a Marcus safety ended the scoring.

Marcus (4-5, 4-2) will play at Plano East at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 for its final regular season game.

Northwest 38, Burleson Centennial 20

A big third quarter boosted the Texans on Friday night, as they defeated Burleson Centennial by a score of 38-20.

Ife Durodoye got Northwest on the board first with a 38-yard touchdown run, and following a Centennial score, added a 10-yard touchdown scamper to give Northwest a 14-7 first quarter lead.

Centennial came back to tie it up in the second, and with 3:07 to play in the half, Greyson Steele drilled a 42-yard field goal to make it 17-14 Northwest.

In the third quarter, Leddie Thompson hit Kobey Wall on a 54-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 41-yard run from Durodoye to help Northwest start to pull away.

Durodoye scored again on a 17-yard run to make it 38-14 Texans.

Durodoye rushed for 263 yards and 4 touchdowns in the game.

Northwest (8-1, 6-1) will host Denton Ryan at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 in its season finale.

Lewisville 26, Plano East 3

Lewisville picked up a solid win on Friday night over Plano East.

Viron Ellison got things going for the Fighting Farmers when he broke a 56-yard touchdown run to give Lewisville a 6-0 lead, and a 22-yard pass from Ethan Terrell to Lamar Kerby made it 13-0.

Sean Oliver then had a 1-yard interception return for a touchdown and Lewisville led 19-0 at the end of one.

Tenel Hill scored on a 2-yard run for the Farmers in the second quarter, and Lewisville led 26-0 at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, East kicked a field goal, but it was too late to make a comeback.

Kerby finished with 7 receptions for 68 yards a touchdown for Lewisville.

The Farmers (7-2, 5-1) will wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Hebron.

Liberty Christian 42, FW All Saints 13

Liberty Christian looked to be in a dogfight into the third quarter on Friday night, but broke things open late to earn an impressive victory.

The Warriors scored first when Cole Welliver hit Brady Janusek on a 10-yard pass to make it 7-0 Liberty Christian in the first quarter.

Michael Stump kicked a 36-yard field goal with three minutes to play in the first half, but All Saints answered with a touchdown of it’s own.

The Warriors defense came up big before the end of the quarter with a safety, and Liberty led 12-6 at the end of two.

The Saints took a 13-12 lead midway through the third quarter, but Liberty answered with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Welliver to Michael Stump to make it 18-13 just before the start of the fourth.

With 10 minutes to play in the game, Welliver tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Brown to make it 25-13 Warriors.

The defense then came up big, when Cooper Witten intercepted a pass and returned it 13-yards for a touchdown to make it 32-13 Liberty Christian.

Chase Garnett broke a 49-yard run with 7 minutes to play in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors a 39-13 lead, and four minutes later, Stump kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 42-13.

Liberty Christian (9-0, 4-0) will travel to Lubbock at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to wrap up the regular season with Trinity Christian.

Coppell 51, Flower Mound 21

The Jaguars struggled against Coppell on Friday night.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 35-0 halftime lead and led 45-0 with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter when Noah Spinks connected with Peyton Stadler on a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Following a Coppell score, Spinks hit Lucas Rizert on a 13-yard touchdown pass and followed that up with a 44-yard touchdown pass to Cody Brady.

The Jaguars (4-5, 2-4) will host Plano West in their season finale at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.