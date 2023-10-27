Bartonville Police Blotter

Here are some recent calls for service the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

August 1- Theft reported – 3400 E. FM 407, a caller reported an employee had been found on camera stealing $4,400 from cash registers. An offense report was generated.

August 17 – Suspicious Activity – 500 block of Oakwood Drive, a caller reported a male subject at their door trying to give away cream cheese. Officers located subject who was advised to get a solicitors permit.

August 22 – Loose Livestock – 1000 block Fox Run, a caller reported a fence was broken and a black calf was loose. Officers arrived and wrangled the calf back to the correct pasture.

August 23 – Welfare Concern – 2200 block E. FM 407, a caller reported a male subject to be dancing in the lanes of traffic. Officer made contact and advised him to sashay to the sidewalk away from vehicle traffic.

August 28 – Welfare Concern – 1200 Red Bud Drive, a caller reported their child had locked themselves in their room. Child was freed from room.

August 29 – Hit and Run – 2600 E. FM 407, a caller reported that while they were at work they came out and found their vehicle to have significant damage that was not there before. A hit and run report was generated.

August 29 – Theft reported – 3400 E. FM 407, a caller advised a male subject ran out of the store carrying two cases of alcohol. Officer arrived and an offense report was generated.

August 30 – Suspicious Vehicle -1900 block of Lone Star Way, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the business for 30 minutes, possibly taking photos of vehicles. Officer arrived and found they were taking photos of the moon.