Saturday, October 28, 2023
Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
Here are some recent calls for service the Bartonville Police Department responded to:

August 1- Theft reported – 3400 E. FM 407, a caller reported an employee had been found on camera stealing $4,400 from cash registers. An offense report was generated.

August 17 – Suspicious Activity – 500 block of Oakwood Drive, a caller reported a male subject at their door trying to give away cream cheese. Officers located subject who was advised to get a solicitors permit.

August 22 – Loose Livestock – 1000 block Fox Run, a caller reported a fence was broken and a black calf was loose. Officers arrived and wrangled the calf back to the correct pasture.

August 23 – Welfare Concern – 2200 block E. FM 407, a caller reported a male subject to be dancing in the lanes of traffic. Officer made contact and advised him to sashay to the sidewalk away from vehicle traffic.

August 28 – Welfare Concern – 1200 Red Bud Drive, a caller reported their child had locked themselves in their room. Child was freed from room.

August 29 – Hit and Run – 2600 E. FM 407, a caller reported that while they were at work they came out and found their vehicle to have significant damage that was not there before. A hit and run report was generated.

August 29 – Theft reported – 3400 E. FM 407, a caller advised a male subject ran out of the store carrying two cases of alcohol. Officer arrived and an offense report was generated.

August 30 – Suspicious Vehicle -1900 block of Lone Star Way, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside the business for 30 minutes, possibly taking photos of vehicles. Officer arrived and found they were taking photos of the moon.

The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

