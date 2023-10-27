Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 16 arrests from August 23 through September 25, answered 321 calls for service and took 52 reports. Here are some recent police calls:

August 29 – An officer was dispatched to the 2000 blk of Bedford Road at 1:51 p.m. for a construction theft. The complainant advised kitchen appliances were removed without permission. Report forwarded to criminal investigations.

August 30 – Officers were dispatched to the 5000 blk of Hwy 114 at 1:41 a.m. for a disturbance. A partygoer became irate and began yelling at others. Officers arrived and searched for the irate subject, but the subject had already left the area.

September 2 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive at 9:48 a.m. regarding criminal mischief. The complainant reported three tires were slashed on her vehicle and it may be her ex that committed the crime.

September 3 – A person reported an ID found in the 1700 blk of Kaiser Cove. Officer made contact with the person who lost the ID and returned it.

September 7 – A person reported a disturbance in the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley at 2:09 p.m. Officers arrived and spoke to the parties involved. The driver did not want the passenger in the car any longer and the passenger did not want to get out of the vehicle. There was a physical altercation, but both parties did not want to take any action against the other.

September 7 – Officers were dispatched to the 8000 blk of Gasoline Alley for a disturbance at 2:46 p.m. A subject came into the business and was yelling at employees because an employee asked the subject to move their vehicle because it was parked in the fire lane. The subject left prior to police arrival.

September 20 – An officer was dispatched to the 13000 blk of Raceway Drive regarding an attempted auto theft at 10:52 a.m. The complainant stated that someone had tried to steal his vehicle as it was parked overnight.