Sheriff’s Corner: Halloween Safety Tips

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree

Halloween is almost here. To ensure that you have a fun-filled and safe evening, please keep these tips in mind.

Use sidewalks if possible and if they aren’t available, stay close to the curb and walk facing traffic. Make eye contact with drivers to ensure you’re seen before crossing the street.

Adult supervision is key; but if you believe your child is mature enough to trick-or-treat alone, be sure they do so in groups.

Adults should inspect all candy before kids eat it, and discard any opened or homemade treats.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers or consider using glow sticks and flashlights to make motorists aware of your presence.

Motorists should slow down in residential areas and use extra caution when entering and exiting driveways and alleys.

Drive safely – slow down and watch out for pedestrians, assume they do not see you, put your phone away while driving, and never drink and drive.

Woman’s Empowerment Program

If you are a female and are interested in a free self-defense class, we invite you to join us in our Woman’s Empowerment Program (WEP). This is not like any self-defense class offered. You will learn powerful self-defense skills directly from law enforcement. This class will empower both your mind and your body by learning how to avoid a dangerous situation, recognize danger, and how to defend yourself. Registration is required by email at: [email protected]. Please submit your full name along with contact information. Those 15 years and older may attend. If you have not already liked our Facebook page, please do so. We post very informative information on a regular basis.

We’re Hiring!

We are currently hiring for several positions! If you are interested in a career in Law Enforcement, join the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and be a part of a great organization. Visit our website to apply: governmentjobs.com/careers/dentoncounty

