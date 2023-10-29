Pastor’s Place: Unmasking Halloween

By Rance Settle, Senior Pastor, Lamb of God Lutheran Church

Christians remember that Halloween is taken from the old English word, “All Hallows Eve.” All Saints Day is celebrated on November 1 in Christianity, remembering all her baptized saints. Since Christian festivals begin at sundown the day before, October 31st is the Eve of All Saints (just like December 24 is Christmas Eve) or All Hallows Eve, which over time became “Halloween.”

On Good Friday, Jesus destroyed the power of the devil and died for your sins. St. Paul writes that on the cross, Jesus disarmed the powers of hell (Colossians 2:15). That means when Halloween rolls around, Christians remember the devil has no claim on those who have been buried and raised with Jesus and clothed with Christ in their baptism. That means when we go out on Halloween, costume or not, believers look like Jesus.

Lutheran Christians also remember October 31 as the day that the Reformation began, the time when Martin Luther reminded the Church that Christ alone is our salvation over sin, death, and the power of the devil. (Romans 1:16-17)

But isn’t October 31st also a traditional time for pagans to do their thing? Sure. That’s because whenever the Church has a holy day, the devil tries to copy it and mock it and lead others astray. But Halloween in America is typically just a day to have some fun.

Go and get loads of candy. Go to a party and bob for apples. Dress up and act a bit silly. As Christians, we’re so free, having been rescued by Christ from sin, death, and the devil, that we can laugh at inflatable tombstones and zombies. Because death has been defeated by Jesus and on the Last Day, Jesus will come again and raise us up, and there will be no more death. (Revelation 21)

So Happy Halloween! Happy because of Jesus, Who is for you!

