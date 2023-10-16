Monday, October 16, 2023
Golf tourney to raise funds for local adaptive gym for disabled

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
A local nonprofit will hold a golf tournament this week as a major fundraiser to build and support a new state-of-the-art adaptive gym for disabled people in Flower Mound.

Enabling Movement Foundation will hold its First Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday at Coppell Riverchase Golf Club and will include lunch and dinner. Enabling Movement Foundation aims to open the new adaptive gym by next summer at 3000 Waketon Road.

“This gym will allow disabled of any age and diagnosis — some of the same movement and exercise opportunities as able-bodied individuals have,” said Julie Brown, founder and president of the organization. “By using adaptive technology in lieu of muscle strength and limb impairment, disabled will have opportunities to move and improve life quality.”

Movement is paramount to health and well-being, according to a news release from the organization.

“While there is a plethora of able-bodied options for movement and exercise, there are very few options for the disabled,” the EMF statement said. “This gym will include partial weightbearing access everywhere via overhead tracking – including hallways and bathrooms.”

For more information, click here or email [email protected].

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

